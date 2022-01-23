MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $457.53

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $457.53, but opened at $417.95. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $410.78, with a volume of 14,505 shares trading hands.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $592.97 and its 200 day moving average is $645.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.