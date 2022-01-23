MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $457.53

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $457.53, but opened at $417.95. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $410.78, with a volume of 14,505 shares trading hands.
MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.00.
The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $592.97 and its 200 day moving average is $645.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.
In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.