MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $4.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

MFA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in MFA Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.67. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

