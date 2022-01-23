Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MEACU)

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MEACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 24th. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEACU. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $17,412,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $17,412,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,166,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,127,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $503,000.

