Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,055 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $88.06 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average is $85.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

