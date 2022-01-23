Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $103,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,841.41 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,395.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,412.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,207.05.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

