Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,673 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in eBay by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 416,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

