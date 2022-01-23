Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Shares of SQ opened at $118.10 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.81 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.07. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.37, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,921 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

