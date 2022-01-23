Meme Market Cap Hits $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.98 or 0.00271455 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00015962 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006785 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002388 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009925 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

