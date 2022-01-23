McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.97 Billion

Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce $65.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $66.36 billion. McKesson reported sales of $62.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $259.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.64 billion to $261.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $256.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $232.82 billion to $271.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.42.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,826. McKesson has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $256.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.42 and a 200 day moving average of $214.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after buying an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,064,375,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in McKesson by 16,720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,984,000 after buying an additional 384,562 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

