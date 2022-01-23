Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $234.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.28.
In related news, Director Patrick D. Michels bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.
About Mayville Engineering
Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.
