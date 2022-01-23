Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $234.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.28.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $109.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Michels bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.