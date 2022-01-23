Maytus Capital Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Maytus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 1.7% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $373.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.90 and a 200-day moving average of $367.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.48.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

