Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.74) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 114,413 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 168,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after buying an additional 781,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

