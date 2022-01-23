Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of MAXR opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.29. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -3.45%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after buying an additional 1,117,477 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 666,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 448,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

