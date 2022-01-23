Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $395,000 Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,311,705 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $17.32 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

