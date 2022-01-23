Masco (NYSE:MAS) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,450 shares of company stock worth $10,412,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,087,000 after acquiring an additional 61,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,340,000 after buying an additional 102,311 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masco by 752.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after buying an additional 2,717,941 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

