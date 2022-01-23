Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 233 ($3.18).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.59) to GBX 260 ($3.55) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.62) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.59) to GBX 260 ($3.55) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.59) to GBX 210 ($2.87) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.35) to GBX 184 ($2.51) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MKS traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 219.30 ($2.99). 8,925,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,771,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 191.95. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 126.90 ($1.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.59).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

