Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “

Get Markforged alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markforged has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Markforged has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. Analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markforged (MKFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.