MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE:HZO traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,921. MarineMax has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $917.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

