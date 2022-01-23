Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,593 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,354,000 after acquiring an additional 380,860 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,169,000 after acquiring an additional 177,280 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,581,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,215.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after acquiring an additional 496,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BNS. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.72.

BNS opened at $71.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.