Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 57,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,035,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,736,000 after purchasing an additional 171,790 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 309,114 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SC opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $42.87.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

