Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 157,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Heron Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 297,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $839,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $8.38 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $854.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. The business had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

