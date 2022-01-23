Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings of ($5.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $27,157,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 366,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after acquiring an additional 280,477 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSGE traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 337,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,085. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

