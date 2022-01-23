LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $106.88 Average PT from Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.41.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.58.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $98,750,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $45,376,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

