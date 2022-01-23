LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for LumiraDx’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LumiraDx will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LumiraDx.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million.

Several analysts recently commented on LMDX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on LumiraDx in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on LumiraDx in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LumiraDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter worth approximately $46,100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000.

LMDX stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25. LumiraDx has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

LumiraDx Company Profile

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

