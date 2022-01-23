Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.56.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.