LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to announce sales of $28.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.60 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $37.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $118.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $119.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $121.37 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $130.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,064. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

