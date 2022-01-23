Lotto Hits Market Capitalization of $22.01 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market cap of $22.01 million and $2,192.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.20 or 0.00307551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000752 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

