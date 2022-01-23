Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 180,368 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595,033 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 180,368 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,295,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.88.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.10. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.22 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

