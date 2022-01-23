Locus Chain (LOCUS) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.92 Million

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $26.92 million and approximately $445,716.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

