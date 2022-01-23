Litecoin Plus Price Reaches $0.0190 on Top Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $52,380.47 and approximately $167.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,215.11 or 0.99920741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00086401 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00022209 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00031347 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.84 or 0.00428008 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

