Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $182.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $284,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $40,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 189,075 shares of company stock worth $1,342,755 and have sold 59,891 shares worth $433,278. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 771,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 235,756 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 337,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

