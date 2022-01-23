Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of PDL opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.19) on Thursday. Petra Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.20 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.93 million and a P/E ratio of 0.46.

In related news, insider Peter John Hill purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($133,715.38).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

