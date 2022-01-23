Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $140.32 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $137.94 and a one year high of $188.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.22.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.