Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.61

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 15770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LICY shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $156,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $1,543,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $351,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (NYSE:LICY)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

