LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Trading Down 8.2%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 17,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 52,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

About LexaGene (CVE:LXG)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

