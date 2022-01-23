Lethean Achieves Market Cap of $836,864.56 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $836,864.56 and $3,711.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,369.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.95 or 0.06912563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00305222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.21 or 0.00823330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00068975 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00432038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00253641 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

