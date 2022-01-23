Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 41.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMND. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,698 over the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMND stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.70. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $182.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.19.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

