Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Increases Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2,975.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,736 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HAP Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average of $107.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.