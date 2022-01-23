Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Las Vegas Sands worth $21,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,001 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after purchasing an additional 567,621 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $250,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,451 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.