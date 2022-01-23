Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is Newport Asia LLC’s Largest Position

Newport Asia LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,460,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands accounts for approximately 100.0% of Newport Asia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Newport Asia LLC owned 0.19% of Las Vegas Sands worth $53,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

LVS opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

