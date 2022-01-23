LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

LNXSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($75.00) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF remained flat at $$63.38 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 705. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.