Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.4157 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

