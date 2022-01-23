L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will report $4.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.48 billion and the lowest is $4.44 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $17.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

LHX opened at $220.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.14 and its 200-day moving average is $224.18. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,580,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

