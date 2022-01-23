Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Shares of KTOS opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $155,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $76,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,114 shares of company stock worth $1,818,730 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

