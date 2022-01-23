Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KKPNY. Barclays raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

KKPNY opened at $3.15 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

