Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Head to Head Survey

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Kona Grill alerts:

This table compares Kona Grill and Chuy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Chuy’s 6.90% 13.34% 6.77%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kona Grill and Chuy’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Chuy’s 0 7 2 0 2.22

Chuy’s has a consensus target price of $40.71, suggesting a potential upside of 67.76%.

Volatility and Risk

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chuy’s has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Chuy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Chuy’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kona Grill and Chuy’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Chuy’s $320.95 million 1.50 -$3.29 million $1.29 18.81

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Summary

Chuy’s beats Kona Grill on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Kona Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.