KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.21.

KNBE stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $264,025.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $38,025,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,751,028 shares of company stock valued at $43,256,426.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

