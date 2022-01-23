KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.23. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth about $188,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

