Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Raised to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingdee International Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingdee International Software Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

Get Kingdee International Software Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:KGDEY opened at $303.00 on Friday. Kingdee International Software Group has a fifty-two week low of $272.80 and a fifty-two week high of $523.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.27.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.