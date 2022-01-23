Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KIM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.07.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE KIM opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 449.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after buying an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.